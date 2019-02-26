Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 18 points and 14 rebounds to cement his front-runner status for Big 12 player of the year, and No. 15 Kansas pounded No. 16 Kansas State 64-49 to keep alive its hopes of a 15th consecutive conference championship. Devon Dotson added 16 points and fellow freshman Quentin Grimes had 12 for the Jayhawks, who moved within a game of the league-leading Wildcats with three to play. Texas Tech is a half-game back in second place.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Marial Shayok scored 21 points and Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma 78-61, snapping a two-game losing skid. Talen Horton-Tucker had 18 for the Cyclones, who reached 20 wins for the seventh time in eight years thanks largely to a 13-0 run midway through the second half.

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) — The junior college football coach whose program was chronicled in the Netflix series “Last Chance U” has resigned after an inflammatory series of text messages were published last week. Jason Brown says the report in the Montgomery County Chronicle made it “nearly impossible to say” at Independence Community College.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Shaka Smart says suspended guard Kerwin Roach II could return this season but it’s unlikely to happen for Wednesday’s game at Baylor. Roach is suspended for an unspecified rules violation. He still traveled with the team last week and was on the bench for the Longhorns’ loss at Oklahoma. Smart says Roach’s return is up to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte.

National Headlines

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gonzaga has reclaimed the top spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Zags moved up a spot to begin at second stint at No. 1, both times replacing Duke. Virginia, Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina rounded out the top five. No. 15 Kansas has its lowest ranking since January 2014. Wofford checked in at No. 24 for its first AP poll appearance in program history.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says it will handle the sex solicitation case involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as it would any other issue under the league’s personal conduct policy. The 77-year-old owner has been charged with soliciting a prostitute in Florida as part of a crackdown on sex trafficking. Commissioner Roger Goodell could fine or suspend Kraft from any activities involving the Super Bowl champions.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has confirmed that the team met with free agent outfielder Bryce Harper over the weekend. Roberts declined today to comment about possible terms for a contract with Harper, who batted .249 with 34 home runs, 100 RBIs and an .889 OPS last season. The meeting came after free agent infielder Manny Machado worked out a 10-year, $300 million package with the San Diego Padres, making Harper the most coveted player still available.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks has agreed to a seven-year, $70 million contract that adds $64 million in guaranteed money over six seasons. The deal includes a club option for 2026 that could make it worth $81.5 million over eight seasons. The 29-year-old Hicks took over as the Yankees primary center fielder last year and set career highs with 137 games, 27 homers and 79 RBIs.

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired high-scoring winger Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators for prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg and a 2020 second-round pick. Stone said on Canada’s TSN that he had agreed to a long-term contract extension but had not yet officially signed it. The 26-year-old has 28 goals and 34 assists for 62 points in 59 games this season, two points shy of his career high.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Third-ranked Duke will play a second straight game without National Player of the Year candidate Zion Williamson when the Blue Devils take on Virginia Tech tomorrow. The freshman forward suffered a mild sprain of his right knee when he planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart. Williamson ranks second in the league in scoring at 21.6 points per game.

Monday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (15) Kansas 64 (16) Kansas St. 49

Final (18) Florida St. 68 Notre Dame 61

Tuesday Schedule

(3) Duke at (20) Virginia Tech 7:00 p.m.

Arkansas at (4) Kentucky 9:00 p.m.

Syracuse at (5) North Carolina 9:00 p.m.

Texas A&M at (13) LSU 9:00 p.m.

(19) Wisconsin at Indiana 9:00 p.m.

Akron at (21) Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

(22) Iowa at Ohio St. 7:00 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Golden State 121 Charlotte 110

Final Detroit 113 Indiana 109

Final Portland 123 Cleveland 110

Final Phoenix 124 Miami 121

Final Brooklyn 101 San Antonio 85

Final Minnesota 112 Sacramento 105

Final Philadelphia 111 New Orleans 110

Final Memphis 110 L.A. Lakers 105

Final Houston 119 Atlanta 111

Final Milwaukee 117 Chicago 106

Final L.A. Clippers 121 Dallas 112

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 5 Tampa Bay 2

Final Detroit 3 St. Louis 3

Final Philadelphia 12 Detroit 7

Final Pittsburgh 4 Boston 3

Final N-Y Mets 3 Houston 3

Final Chi White Sox 4 San Francisco 4

Final Colorado 12 Kansas City 5

Final Seattle 11 Cincinnati 3

Final L-A Angels 4 Milwaukee 3

Final Arizona 4 Oakland 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Toronto 0

Final Minnesota 7 Baltimore 1

Final Texas 11 Cleveland 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 9 Washington 4

Final L-A Dodgers 11 Chi Cubs 2

Final Chi Cubs 6 San Diego 4