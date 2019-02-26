GREAT BEND – Robert “Bob” Wilson, 82, passed away Feb. 25, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born on March 19, 1936 at Weaubleau, Missouri to Henry & Nellie (Skinner) Wilson. He married Evelyn Andrew on Aug. 9, 1953 at St. John. She survives.

Coming from St. John in 1953, Robert was a truck driver for the Co-op, until he retired in 2001. He loved riding motorcycles, collecting trucks, fishing and camping. He also played Santa at Christmas Fantasy Village.

Survivors include, his wife, Evelyn of the home; two daughters, Connie Wildeman and husband Paul of Hays and Sandra Stevens and husband Tommy of Wichita; three grandchildren, Bob Roller, Twila Lasiter and Elizabeth Keller; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles and Kenneth Wilson; and four sisters, Veda Boley, Carol Ann Blankenship, Nancy Sue Wilson and Mary Jo Mendoza.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Church of Christ in Great Bend, with Pastor John Turner presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Church of Christ, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

