Police: Kansas man tricked out of cash in Twitter scam

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man lost money in an online scam.

The 38-year-old man had used Twitter to communicate with someone he believed was a woman named “Kira,” according to Salina Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva.

“Kira” used the social media app to tell the victim she wanted to visit him. She needed him to buy and send her agent a pair of $100 Amazon gift cards, $400 in ITunes gift cards and an additional $600 in iTunes gift cards to assist her with travel from New York to Salina.

On Monday, the victim told police he decided the incident was a scam when he discovered that a $2,050 deposit into his bank account was fraudulent, according to Villanueva.