Police investigate reported attempted Kansas child abduction

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction with a firearm within the city of Saint Mary’s. Kansas.

The incident is reported to have occurred between 3:40 and 4:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Highway 24 and Grand Avenue, according to a social media report from Saint Mary’s Police.

The victim reported he was approached by a possible red 2002-2005 Ford Explorer, lower tan trim, Dent on driver’s side rear door, and Scratches down the driver’s side.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle; a Black Male, approx 40-50 years old, 5-foot-4, Medium Build, Long hair, Devil/Demon tattoo on right forearm, Black coat, Black pants, No facial hair and Red Bandanna around his neck, reportedly brandished a handgun and ordered the victim into his vehicle. The suspect then drove the vehicle and parked in the area south of the city of St. Mary’s.