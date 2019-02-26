Police investigate reported attempted Kansas child abduction

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction with a firearm within the city of Saint Mary’s. Kansas.
The incident is reported to have occurred between 3:40 and 4:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Highway 24 and Grand Avenue, according to a social media report from Saint Mary’s Police.
The victim reported he was approached by a possible red 2002-2005 Ford Explorer, lower tan trim, Dent on driver’s side rear door, and Scratches down the driver’s side.
The driver and only occupant of the vehicle; a Black Male, approx 40-50 years old, 5-foot-4, Medium Build, Long hair, Devil/Demon tattoo on right forearm, Black coat, Black pants, No facial hair and Red Bandanna around his neck, reportedly brandished a handgun and ordered the victim into his vehicle. The suspect then drove the vehicle and parked in the area south of the city of St. Mary’s.
The victim managed to escape from the suspect, ran to a nearby home for assistance and is safe. Officers immediately canvassed the area but were unable to locate the unknown suspect who fled the area in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about this incident is encourage to contact the Saint Mary’s Police Department or the Pottawatomie Sheriffs Office.