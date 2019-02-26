Police find Kansas felon with semi-automatic rifle inside home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges.

Just before 4p.m. Monday, police responded to 2337 SE Adams in Topeka to assist on a call for service, according to Lt. Robbie Simmons.

While Officers were working this call they observed a semi-automatic rifle and marijuana in plain view inside the residence.

The homeowner 31-year-old Adrian Nash was found to be a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Police arrested Nash and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia for Sales

This is the 21st case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.