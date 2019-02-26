Lewis endorses Hoener-Queal for 113th District

From Kansas House of Representative Greg Lewis…

I am announcing my endorsement of Pratt School Board Member Donna Hoener-Queal to fill my seat and represent the 113th House District in Topeka.



Republicans in our district voted overwhelmingly (over 65%) in the last August Primary in support of the ideals and values that I carried to Topeka on behalf of our district. Donna will continue the fight for our rural interests and carry on the legacy of service to our area that I have fought for.



As I stated on the House floor, the Kansas House of Representatives is the people’s house…not the house of self-interest and not the house of special interests. Donna will be just that: a representative of our conservative values and our rural district in the same way that I have.



Republican precinct members from the 113th House District will meet in the near future to elect my replacement to serve out the remainder of my term. If you are a precinct committee member, I ask that you vote for Donna. If you are not a member yourself but know someone who is, please pass along my strong support of Donna and her ability to continue to fight for our rural way of life.

Lewis announced his resignation from the Kansas House of Representatives last week stating “It has become clearly apparent to me that I cannot represent and serve my District and the people of my District at the level they so deserve.”

Lewis found out last December he had a mass on the right side of his brain, a cancerous tumor. The 113th District includes Stafford and Pratt counties, and parts of Barton, Pawnee, and Rice counties.