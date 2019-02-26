Kansas Senate GOP blocks governor’s school funding proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the Kansas Senate have thwarted an attempt by the chamber’s top Democrat to advance Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposal to boost spending on public schools.

The Senate vote Tuesday was 28-12 against an amendment offered by Minority Leader Anthony Hensley of Topeka to a bill to clarify a law dealing with which programs for at-risk students can receive state funds.

The amendment contained Kelly’s proposal to increase education funding by roughly $90 million a year to comply with a Kansas Supreme Court ruling last year.

No legislative committee has voted on Kelly’s proposal. Republican leaders said they want a funding bill to be thoroughly reviewed.

The Supreme Court said a law enacted last year to boost education funding wasn’t sufficient because it didn’t adequately account for inflation.