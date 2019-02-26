Kansas man who fled to Florida enters plea for child sex crimes

HUTCHINSON — A man who was extradited to Kansas from Florida and charged with three felonies entered a guilty plea Monday to one of the counts against him.

Charles E. Richmond, 57, was charged with rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He entered a plea for the aggravated indecent liberties charge and the other two charges were dropped.

The alleged crimes occurred over a period from Jan. 1, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2017. The child told investigators she had been molested by Richmond more than 100 times.

The conviction falls under Jessica’s Law statutes, meaning he could face a life sentence. However, both sides will be able to argue disposition in the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 12.