Hunters enjoying a more “loose” goose hunting season

The hunting seasons are limited for many hunters at this time of the year, but for those that enjoy goose hunting, this time can be a lot of fun.

The Light Geese, Conservation Order has been around since 1999 in an attempt to reduce the population of snow and Ross’ geese, referred to as light geese. This allows hunters to hunt snow geese from February 18 to April 30.

Cheyenne Bottoms Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner says hunters enjoy the extended season because there are far less restrictions or guidelines when hunting.

The Light Geese, Conservation Order has unlimited daily bag and possession limits.

In the late 1990s, studies showed the population of the light geese increased more than 300 percent since the mid-1970s. Extraordinary numbers of geese have devastated portions of their tundra breeding habitat in the arctic, which can take years to recover.

Wagner says one of the theories for the uptick in population comes from improved food resources throughout their migration routes.

Hunters will still need a Kansas hunting permit, state waterfowl stamp, and federal waterfowl stamp to hunt the snow geese during the Light Geese, Conservation Order.