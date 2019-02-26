Great Bend High School looking to update alumni data

Great Bend High School recently launched a comprehensive alumni data verification project with the help of Publishing Concepts from Dallas, TX.

Up-to-date alumni information is essential for developing career placement guides to benefit our students and alumni as well as maintaining contact with GBHS graduates.

Alumni of GBHS may receive a post card, email or phone call in the weeks ahead, prompting them to call the GBHS hotline at 1-800-258-4279 to verify their data.

“This is a project we like to tackle about every five years,” said GBHS Principal Tim Friess. “Each time our alumni information is gathered and a directory is assembled, we learn a great deal about the tremendous careers and lives our graduates go on to pursue. Flipping through the pages of a finished directory makes you proud to be a Great Bend High Panther!”