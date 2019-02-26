Free admission for Barton Basketball hosting postseason first round Wednesday

A new season begins on Wednesday for the Barton Community College basketball programs as both Cougar teams host Region VI first round games against Neosho County Community College.

The women’s team will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game following at approximately 7:30 p.m. as the winners of the contests advancing to the quarterfinal round in Park City, Kansas.

Season parking passes will still be in effect for Wednesday’s doubleheader but admission is free for fans with open seating available. For those unable to attend the contest, fans can listen on local radio 104.3FM or find audio, video, and live stat links located at www.BartonSports.com.

Both Cougar teams earned the third seed out of the Jayhawk West and 5th seed overall, finishing the conference season at 14-7 in league play. The women concluded the regular slate with a 70-63 win at Garden City, improving to 21-9 in reaching the twenty-one win mark for the first time since the 2010-11 season. The Cougar men fell to the Broncbusters 90-77 in slipping to 23-7 on the year and will be looking to snap a two game slide to continue the season.

Barton picked up a pair of victories at Neosho County back on December 10 with the women coming out on top of a shootout 105-97 while the men needed a pair of last second shots to force and eventually prevail in overtime 86-85.

The Neosho County women are coming off a road win to wrap up the regular season at 6-14 in the East and 9-21 overall. The Panther men finished 8-12 in East play, dropping their last five contests to bring a 15-15 record to Great Bend. The playoff game will be the fourth out-of-the-last five games the Panther squads will be playing away from the friendly home confines.

The women’s winner will advance to Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. quarterfinal round at Park City’s Hartman Arena against the victor of 4th seeded Cowley College hosting 13th seed Colby Community College.

The men’s contest victor advances to Sunday’s quarterfinal round, also tipping off at 3:00 p.m. at Hartman Arena, against the winner of 4th seeded Cowley College hosting 13th seed Northwest Kansas Technical College.

Complete bracket and tournament information can be found at the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference web site: www.kjccc.org