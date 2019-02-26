February forensics victories continue for the GBHS team

The Great Bend High School Forensics Team traveled to Salina South February 15 – 16 to test their skills in a more competitive tournament. Because Salina South will host the 5A State Championship tournament in May, the Panther Forensics Team wanted to become familiar with the style of judges they would see. The team placed 5th out of 16 schools. They finished behind Wichita East, Garden City, Newton and Sumner Academy from Kansas City.

The tournament was large enough to include a semi-final round in many of the individual events. Fourteen of GBHS’s 28 entries broke into the first elimination round and finished in the top 12.

● Jalyn Lear – 8th place in Prose Interpretation, 3rd place in Dramatic Interpretation, 2nd place in Program of Oral Interpretation

● Bayle Sandy – 11th place in Impromptu Speaking, 10th place in Original Oration, 5th place in Dramatic Interpretation, 4th place in Duet Acting

● Dinah Newman – 3rd Place in 7-minute Informative Speaking, 4th place in Duet Acting

● Patrick Heath – 3rd place in 10-minute Informative Speaking, 3rd place in Humorous Interpretation

● Malachi Wasson – 12th place in Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking, 6th place in Humorous Interpretation, 6th place in Duo Interpretation

● Isaiah Smith – 6th place in Congressional Debate, 6th place in Duo Interpretation

● Tia Mitchell – 7th place in Dramatic Interpretation

● CJ Gibson – 7th place in 7-minute Informative Speaking

Monday evening, February 18, the Panthers were represented by five novices at the Hutchinson Trinity Invitational. They finished 6th out of 12 schools.

Freshman, Tia Mitchell, earned a spot at State by placing first in Dramatic Interpretation. The Panthers had a strong showing in seven-minute informative speaking. CJ Gibson finished 4th, Skylar Fletcher was in 6th place and Dinah Newman placed 7th. Freshman Malachi Wasson earned multiple medals. He received 5th place in Extemporaneous Speaking and Humorous Interpretation, and 6th place in Impromptu Speaking.

The blizzard prevented travel this last weekend, but the team will be competing at Moundridge on Saturday, March 1.