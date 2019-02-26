FBI watched courier deliver Mexican Meth to buyer in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 80 months in federal prison for acting as a courier to deliver more than three pounds of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Demetrius Summerson, 28, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of distributing methamphetamine. In his plea, he admitted that FBI agents had him under surveillance when he delivered more than 3.6 pounds of methamphetamine to a buyer in Lenexa, Kan. The buyer paid Summerson $10,000.

Summerson was working as a distributor for a drug trafficking organization operating in Johnson and Wyandotte counties that was obtaining methamphetamine from a provider in Michoacan, Mexico.