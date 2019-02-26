GREAT BEND – Ermadean Marie Zimmerman, 80, passed away Feb. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Almost Home, Great Bend. She was born Aug. 6, 1938 at LaCrosse to Otto & Edith (Stremel) Herman. She married Percy Zimmerman Feb. 21, 1955 at LaCrosse. He died October 1, 1988.

Coming from Spearville in 1968. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose. She loved gardening, shopping, cooking and baking and especially loved her grandkids.

She was housekeeping and laundry supervisor for Integrated Health Services for 40 years.

Survivors include, two sons, Rick Zimmerman and wife Glenda and Ray Zimmerman and wife Donna, both of Great Bend; two daughters, Debby Uthe of Great Bend and Amy Dalton and husband Brian of Albert; 14 grandchildren, Rick, Jr., Ryan, Shawna, Robert, Nicole, Brandi, Sara, Cory, Lakyn, Hunter, Garrett, Rick, Rodger, and Shannon; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Percy Zimmerman; a son, Randy Zimmerman; 2 great-granddaughters, Emily Liles and Keri Zimmerman; son-in-law, Curt Uthe; and two brothers, Melvin Herman and Dennis Herman.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Kans for Kids, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

