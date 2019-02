bartonsports.com –

The Barton Community College baseball team bounced back from a 5-3 Sunday loss at Carl Albert State College to sweep the Vikings on Monday 3-0 and 11-3.

Capturing the three game series in Poteau, Oklahoma, Barton improves to 7-2 on the year with a week off from competition before traveling to McPherson next Monday for a 4:00 p.m. nine inning contest against the junior varsity squad of McPherson College.