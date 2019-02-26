Cop Shop (2/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/25)
Traumatic Injuries
At 7:09 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 30 SE 10 Road.
Battery
At 4:47 p.m. a case of battery was reported at 1408 Kansas Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/25)
Breathing Problems
At 3:26 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3821 10th Street.
Sick Person
At 7:34 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 405.
Warrant Arrest
At 9:03 a.m. Justin Smokes was arrested on a warrant at 1217 Williams.
Breathing Problems
At 12:51 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1016 Morton Street.
Criminal Damage
At 1:07 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 209 Maple Street.
Theft
At 2:45 p.m. a theft was reported at 2615 Lakin Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 3:03 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 2.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 2313 McCormick Street.