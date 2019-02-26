Cop Shop (2/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/25)

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:09 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 30 SE 10 Road.

Battery

At 4:47 p.m. a case of battery was reported at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/25)

Breathing Problems

At 3:26 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3821 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 7:34 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 405.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:03 a.m. Justin Smokes was arrested on a warrant at 1217 Williams.

Breathing Problems

At 12:51 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1016 Morton Street.

Criminal Damage

At 1:07 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 209 Maple Street.

Theft

At 2:45 p.m. a theft was reported at 2615 Lakin Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:03 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 2.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 2313 McCormick Street.