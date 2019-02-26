Barton Academic Enrichment Fund Campaign kicks off in March

The annual Academic Enrichment Fund Campaign for the Barton Community College Foundation officially begins on Friday and the awareness efforts continue throughout the month of March. All funds raised are used toward academic scholarships and program enhancements. The campaign, which is the Foundation’s second-largest fundraiser, also allows donors to choose which department or program their contribution will benefit. Coleen Cape is the Director of the Barton Foundation.

This year’s AEF Campaign Chair is Lori Werth. Werth who grew up in and resides in Rush County, is very aware of what opportunities the college offers to both the traditional and non traditional student.

The mechanism for donation is also designed to be simple and easy, with potential donors receiving a mailing with a return envelope and a simple form to donate. Contributions are also accepted online at BartonCCFoundation.org.