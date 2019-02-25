Surveillance video shows Kan. man drive car off lot multiple times

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of alleged car thefts and have a suspect in custody

On Friday, police responded to Bennett Buick, 651 South Ohio, in Salina to investigate a report of a 2016 Dodge Charger SXT worth $20,000 missing from the dealership, according to police Sergeant David Villanueva. Surveillance video showed the car being driven off the dealer’s lot at 1:30a.m. February 21, and twice on February 18. The video also showed the car returning at 1:34p.m. and also 6:59p.m. February 18.

Police located a suspect identified as 34-year-old Jason Buster standing behind the Charger in the 1300 block of Cheyenne Street in Salina. They also found person property that belonged to Buster in the car. He also had the keys to the Charger in his pocket.

Buster was arrested on requested charges of vehicle deprivation and felony theft.