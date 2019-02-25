Dateline – Hoisington

Rufus Paul Haas, 95, died February 20, 2019, at AdventHealth, Apopka, Florida. He was born January 10, 1924, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Daniel and Louise (Lehning) Haas.

He was baptized and confirmed in the Evangelical and Reformed Church, rural Hoisington. Rufus was a current member of the United Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Milberger, Kansas.

Besides his farming, he worked at several jobs including the oil field, seeding roads, operating the road grader, construction, and running the family dairy. He also served on the township board, school board, and the church board.

On July 26, 1945, he was united in marriage to Alvina Boger in Hoisington, Kansas. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2012. To this union two children were born, Larry and Sharon.

He is survived by: son, Larry Haas and wife Lois of Phillipsburg; daughter, Sharon Kampe and husband Lanny of Apopka, Florida; three grandchildren, Michelle Haas-Heinrich and husband Duane of Wichita, Kimberly Kampe of Apopka, Florida, and Bradley Haas of Wichita; and two great grandchildren, Mackenzie Haas and Greyson Haas-Heinrich.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, William Haas, sister, Lucille Shaffer, twin grandsons, Trevor and Travis Haas, and granddaughter, Trisha Haas.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Rhonda Templing, PMA presiding. Family would like to invite friends to join them for a meal prior to the service, at noon at the Emmanual Lutheran Church in Hoisington.

Burial will be in Hoisington Cemetery, following the service.

Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids or United Emmanuel Lutheran Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.