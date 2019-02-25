Police: Kan. man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for assistance with information.

Just after 5a.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1100 Block of South Fern in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz. Offices found a 27-year-old victim with in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS transported to man to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Police are working to determine if the victim was shot someplace other than in the vehicle. They have not released whether or not the victim lives at the address.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.