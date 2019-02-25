Monday Sports Headlines

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Brad Keselowski recovered from a stomach virus in time to win yesterday’s NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Team Penske started the day with a replacement driver on standby for Keselowski because the bug that hit him late Friday night kept him out of the car for a portion of final practice. Martin Truex Jr. finished second in a rebound from his disappointing debut with Joe Gibbs Racing. Kurt Busch was third in a Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing.

MEXICO CITY (AP) —Dustin Johnson closed with a 5-under 66 for a five-shot victory over Rory McIlroy in the PGA’s Mexico Championship. Johnson struggled early and caught a good break from behind a tree on the fifth hole. He escaped potential trouble on the hole when he was given free relief behind a tree because the heel of his shoe was on the cart path.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent first baseman Hanley Ramirez has agreed to sign a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians. The 35-year-old former National League Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star will sign with the three-time defending AL Central champions and join them in camp once he passes a physical. Ramirez played in just 44 games with the Red Sox last season, hitting .254 with six home runs and 29 RBIs before he was released in May. He did not sign with another team.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins outfield prospect Victor Mesa strained his right hamstring in a spring training game yesterday against Pittsburgh. Mesa pulled up and grabbed his hamstring while trying to beat out a ground ball in the sixth inning. He was removed from the game. The Marlins signed the Cuban native to a $5.25 million bonus last October. The 22-year-old Mesa had not played in a game in nearly two years following his defection from Cuba.

