Manhattan man held on $250K bond for alleged kidnapping, assault

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged assault, robbery and kidnapping and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 2:15p.m. Saturday, police arrested 22-year-old Joshua Christopher Miller of Manhattan, in connection with a report of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Moro in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police activity report.

Miller is being held on a total bond of $250,000.00 for Aggravated Robbery; Armed w/ dangerous 1 weaponAggravated burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, sex 1 Aggravated kidnapping 1 Aggravated assault; With intent to commit any 1 felonyKidnapping; Inflict bodily harm or terrorize the 1 victimCriminal damage to property; Without consent 1 value $1000 to $25,000. Police released no additional details on Monday morning.