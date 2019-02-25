GREAT BEND – Leslie O. “Les” Hopkins, 79, passed away Feb. 23, 2019 at the University Of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus, Great Bend. He was born Jan. 5, 1940 at Scott City to Oliver Herbert and Florence (Krebs) Hopkins. He married Minnie Miller in October, 1963, at Raton, New Mexico. In November, 1993 he married Carol (Behr) Dreiling at Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives.

Les, a resident of Great Bend since 1993 coming from Garden City, was a veteran of the Army National Guard. Having the passion and drive of an entrepreneur, Les was instrumental in the development of many businesses. He successfully co-owned and operated Garden City Farm Equipment expanding to Dodge City, Ulysses and Lamar, Colorado; and Great Bend Farm Equipment in 1993, until retirement in 2019. He was an avid K-State sports fan and enjoyed outdoor activities, including gardening, bird watching, traveling and laying by the pool.

Survivors include, wife, Carol of the home; one son, Darin Hopkins and wife Gloria of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; one daughter, Kristin Shell and husband Charles of Newton; one bonus-daughter, Jessica Corcoran and husband Aaron of Great Bend; one daughter-in-law, Julie Hopkins of Garden City; one brother, Leonard Hopkins and wife Cloris of Montrose, CO; one sister, Martha Rose of Agra; and 12 grandchildren, Brendan, Cara, Evan Hopkins; Connor, Zac Hopkins; Evan, Caleb, Addison and Kendall Shell; Cooper and Ava Jolie Ohnmacht, Remy Corcoran. He was preceded in death by his parents; oldest son, Todd Hopkins; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Rose.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home with Rev. Arlyn Thielenhaus presiding. Interment will be at 4:00 p.m., at the Valley View Cemetery, Garden City. Memorials are suggested to the GBHS FFA, or the Les and Carol Hopkins Endowment Fund at BCC or Chasing Tails Rescue, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

