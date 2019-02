WOODSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Woodson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Kay Dodge Lowder, 71, Yates Center,was southbound on U.S. 75 at milepost 84. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Lowder was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.