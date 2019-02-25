John O’Connor

February 25, 2019

Communicate with us by emailing john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll reply in this space next week.

Welcome aboard the Essay Express, your weekly conveyance to the fascinating world of well-turned phrases and carefully crafted sentences that simply leap off the page into your consciousness.

Boy, that’s a bunch of hot air, huh? But this IS Week 388 of our seemingly endless journey down the back alleys of our native tongue (mixed metaphor?) still trying to get it right after eight-plus years (and three laptops) of slogging away.

I never realized when I purchased one of my current shirts that it would cause so much comment. I like bright colors and patterns, and the Land’s End fall catalog had its usual assortment of plaid flannels for the winter. Since these shirts are nice and thick and protect my skinny frame from winter’s blasts, I snapped up one in a pattern called ‘Aztec Gold,’ a bright mash-up of gold, red, navy, black and white. See, I need bright colors to get through the winter. Some people can wear ‘winter colors’ (think dark and gloomy) and do just fine, but I need something resembling sunshine. Maybe it’s my youth spent on the sub-arctic ‘tundra’, I don’t know.

The comments began the first day I wore it to work in early November and continue each time I wear it. Here’s a list of the top ten:

1. “Oh, neat, Chief’s colors! Hey, great!” (Turns out the shirt does have all the requisite Chief’s colors. Which is fine with me; I just never thought of it that way when I ordered it.)

2. “Wow, is that bright!”

3. “I bet they can see you coming at night.”

4. “You could wear that for deer hunting; it’s bright enough.”

5. “Can I order that from the Chief’s Gift Shop?” (Dunno, maybe.)

6. “Looks like a stop sign mated with a caution sign.”

7. “I like it, but I think it’s burning my retinas.”

8. “You’re a good fan, still wearin’ the colors.” (This was after the Pats knocked us out of the playoffs.)

9. “It’s a good way to distract people from your receding hair line.” (True.)

10. And my favorite: “Those are Ronald McDonald’s colors!”

But at least I’m all set for the Chiefs, come fall. And hunting, too.

We were hunting for answers in the Trivia Smackdown last week, and you came through…

Tom said the Larned restaurant we were asking about may have been simply called ‘The Depot,’ since it was in the old Larned railroad depot. Well, that does make sense, but we’re looking for something a little different.

John from Colorado dropped in once again and said the 2112 10th Street building was indeed Cowherd’s Food Market, but the drive-up window, which is situated where Cowherd’s front door used to be, was put in by a finance company which occupied the building at a later date. Thanks, John. By the way, do I have permission to share the other info you provided? It’s a good story.

Didn’t take long to get an answer to the ‘sweet treats’ at 10th and Morphy question. Vicki had it first, followed by Edith: The Sugar Shack, a very popular place for a few years in the ‘80s when our daughter was young. Vicki also correctly noted that the big ice cream cone on the building later found a home on a farm west of GB on K-96. I remember it well because you could see it from the road.

Re: the Panther football tradition that ended around 10 years ago; Mark knew it was the propane-fired ‘touchdown cannon.’ The cannon had to be retired because of an accident which injured someone.

Terry got back from a birthday visit to his son in New Mexico and guessed that the country and pop writer we asked about was Otis Blackwell, who did write some huge hits for Elvis, namely ‘All Shook Up’ and ‘Don’t be Cruel.’ But, sadly, no, we’re looking for someone else. See next paragraph.

Well, that wraps up your input from last week, so let’s re-state what’s left, starting with the above question. The guy we’re looking for wrote a major hit for Elvis and also a huge hit for a country singer, in which a certain popular cereal is mentioned by name. This guy also became a big country/pop singer. Who zat?

And we’re still hunting for the name of the Larned RR depot restaurant.

Speaking of railroads, here’s one for you: what was the name of the popular GB ‘70s nightspot that was actually built around a railroad boxcar?

And here are three more…

Who was GB’s football coach in the early-to-mid ‘70s?

This actress, who once ‘starred’ opposite a big creepy monster in a 1954 movie ‘classic,’ had her legs insured for $125,000 by the studio. Who was she?

What air force pilot inadvertently created a major crisis for President Eisenhower near the end of Ike’s time in office?

Email us with trivia answers, comments, suggestions at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll note your input next week.

Wow, the next time we visit will be in March. Opening day for the Royals is not far away, on the 28th of March to be exact. Let’s hope the weather has stabilized by then. It’s no fun trying to field a ground ball while wearing mittens.

Have a good week. See you next Monday.

John