Dateline – Olmitz

James Joseph Pfeifer, 70, died February 24, 2019, at his home in Olmitz. He was born February 15, 1949, in La Crosse, Kansas, the son of Celestin and Monica (Stecklin) Pfeifer. James attended schools in La Crosse, Kansas. He was a jack of all trades and had worked for an oil company, Venture Corporation, Marmie Ford, and Theis Packing. He loved to tinker and worked as a carpenter for a while. He did repairs to his home and would refinish furniture. He especially loved fishing and boating.

He is survived by children; Pam Kreutzer and husband Doug of Hays, Tarasa Miller and husband Shaun of Hoisington, and Heather Crist of Great Bend; brother, Leone Arthur Pfeifer and wife Sheryl of Wichita; twin sister, Virginia Marie Hein of Hoisington; an uncle and aunt, Joe and Helen Pfeifer of Hays; brother-in-law, Robert Banks of Grove, OK; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Tamera Ann Pfeifer, and sisters, Norma Jean Banks and Carol Ann Delgado.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Friends may sign the book only as cremation has taken place.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Anselm Eke, MSP presiding. Inurnment will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the James Pfeifer Funeral Expense Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.