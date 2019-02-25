Great Bend escapes brunt of Saturday’s winter storm

For the second time this winter season, a blizzard affected much of central Kansas. This one struck on Saturday as an intense low pressure system quickly lifted northeast. Snowfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range combined with 35 to 45 mph winds helped to create whiteout conditions. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says Barton County was spared some of the rougher weather.

Brian Bellendir Audio

I-70 was closed from Salina all the way back to the Colorado border for much of the day Saturday to go along with several other road closures in the western half of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, Great Bend and Hoisington each received 4 inches of snow while totals varied elsewhere. Chase received 9 inches of snow, Lincoln 8, Russell 7, Ellsworth 6 and a snow fall total of 7 inches was reported to the Eagle Media Center from north of Albert.