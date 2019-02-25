Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/22 – 2/24)

2/22

BOOKED: Jason Bitter of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Sasha Kirksey of Wichita on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. Reno County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. McPherson County Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Davin Rose of Stafford on BTDC case for served sentence.

BOOKED: Mark Bullis of Carr, CO on HMC case for driving while expired, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR.

BOOKED: Dakota Kocher on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kevin Froelich of Hoisington on HMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ryan Michael Wagner on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Abraham Rivas-Ramos to ICE custody.

RELEASED: Clarence Flores of Great Bend on a BCDC warrant for failure to appear for time served on the 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on a Barber County warrant for failure to appear, released to Barber County Sheriff’s Office on their detainer.

RELEASED: Amanda Decker of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt bond, released to corrections.

RELEASED: Tyler Marvin on BCDC warrant for failure to register.

RELEASED: Morgan McHenry of Great Bend on Rice County District Court warrant to Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Scott Lee Schmidt on BCDC warrant with a $50,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Mark Bullis of Carr, CO posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on HMC case for driving while expired.

2/23

BOOKED: Haracio Vazquez of Great Bend on domestic battery and assault, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nichole Walker on GMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tyler Reeves of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, criminal damage, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Mason Walk on GBPD case for interference with LEO, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Haracio Vazquez of Great Bend on domestic battery and assault after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Brandon Maxwell on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.

RELEASED: Joshua Graves of Great Bend on BTDC case for probation violation to probation.

RELEASED: Tyler Reeves of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding on GBMC case for domestic battery, criminal damage.

RELEASED: Eric Ehster of Hoisington on BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

2/24

BOOKED: Markell Hastings of Salina on Great Bend Municipal Court case for disorderly conduct, interference with LEO, battery LEO, and MIP, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Carly Taylor of Claflin on case for battery DV, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Misael Rodriguez on Barton County District Court case for DUI, incapable of operating a vehicle, DUI 2nd offense, DUI .08 in excess TOC, and failure to maintain lane, bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Tommy Shepherd of Great Bend on KHP case for driving while suspended 2nd, TOC, defective head lamps, operating without lights required, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: D’Quintis Rideaux of Great Bend on KHP case for interference evidence in felony case, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Carly Taylor of Claflin on case for battery DV, posted bond of $1,000.

RELEASED: Misael Rodriguez on BCDC case for DUI incapable of operating a vehicle, DUI 2nd offense, DUI .08 in excess TOC, and failure to maintain lane after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Mason Walk on GBPD case for interference with LEO, posted bond amount of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Markell Hastings of Salina on GBMC case for disorderly conduct, interference of LEO, battery LEO, and MIP, after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Dakota Kocher of Hoisington on GBMC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Dalton Stauddinger of Great Bend on a BTDC-CKCC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Ryan Michael Wagner on BCDC case for serve sentence in full.