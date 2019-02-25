Barton County awarded more funding for safety improvements at JUCO Road intersection

Following the tragic accident at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Northeast 30 Road (JUCO Road) last April that took the life of an 18-year old from Olmitz, Barton County Commissioners voted in favor of making changes to increase awareness and signage at the intersection north of Great Bend. The teenager’s vehicle was struck by a cement truck that was traveling north on Northeast 30 Road.

Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman noted changes to speed limits and signage were made following the accident.

Larger signage was added for east and west traffic on JUCO Road that are required to stop and slower speed limits were set for north and south traffic on Washington.

McManaman and the county found out last week they received funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s High Risk Rural Roads program. The $295,000 awarded to Barton County will be used in part to make more improvements to the intersection.

McManaman says the preliminary thoughts are to add flashing warnings, radar speed displays, and active warning devices that would alert drivers of approaching traffic on the crossroad. Part of the funding will be used to widen North 50 Road, just east of Northwest 10 Avenue that has a narrow concrete drainage box.

The funds are for Federal Fiscal Year 2021, so McManaman guessed it could up to two years before the projects get started.

The Barton County improvement project from KDOT is a site specific project, meaning it is 90 percent federally funded, and the county would have to contribute up to 10 percent of the project cost. McManaman will eventually take the offer to the Barton County Commission for approval.

KDOT announced that 16 counties will receive a combined total of approximately $4.5 million in funding to improve safety on rural road as part of the High Risk Rural Roads program.

Rice County was awarded $252,000 to upgrade signing of all major collectors south of U.S. 56 and east of K-14.

Stafford County was awarded $284,000 to upgrade signing of all major collectors in the northwest quarter of the county.