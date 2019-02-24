Sunday Weather

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
A chance of freezing drizzle, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.