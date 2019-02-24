Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday A chance of freezing drizzle, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.