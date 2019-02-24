Sunday Sports Headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 26 points and was one of six Texas Tech players to make multiple 3-pointers as the No. 14 Red Raiders overwhelmed No. 12 Kansas 91-62. The Red Raiders never trailed while winning their fifth game in a row. They made 16 3-pointers. Kansas is trying to win the Big 12 title for the 15th season in a row, but is now two games behind Kansas State with four games left. Texas Tech took over sole possession of second place.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Balanced offense, stellar defense and good shooting propelled No. 23 Kansas State in a blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys 85-46. The Wildcats had no problems as Xavier Sneed and Austin Trice led the team with 12 points each and Kamau Stokes had 11. K-State had 10 players score.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kouat Noi had 20 points with 13 rebounds, Alex Robinson also had a double-double and TCU ended a three-game losing streak with a 75-72 win over No. 19 Iowa State. TCU went ahead to stay when Desmond Bane hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with just under two minutes left to snap a 68-68 tie. The Cyclones missed two 3-pointers in the closing seconds that would have tied the game.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Mario Kegler had 23 points and 10 rebounds, including a 3-pointer that gave Baylor the lead for good and six free throws in the final minute in an 82-75 win over West Virginia. In a game that featured more fouls (51) than field goals made (47) and 12 lead changes, the Bears (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) outscored the Mountaineers 16-5 in the final 2:45 to secure the win.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Christian James led Oklahoma with 19 points and Jamal Bieniemy’s block at the buzzer clinched the Sooners’ 69-67 win over Texas at home. The Sooners led for all but 54 seconds of the game and never trailed, building their lead as high as 17 before Texas came charging back.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder/first baseman Jose Martinez has signed a $3.25 million, two-year contract to remain with the St. Louis Cardinals. Martinez says he’ll send some of the money to family in his native Venezuela. It’s been plagued by food and medical shortages and a political crisis. The deal was announced before the Cardinals’ spring training opener. They also announced that right-hander Miles Mikolas will start opening day at Milwaukee on March 28.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — RJ Barrett poured in 30 points on 14 of 20 shooting as top-ranked Duke rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 75-65. Alex O’Connell shot 6 of 9 while scoring 20 points for Duke, which avenged their loss to the Orange at Durham earlier this season. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim received a warm ovation and was on the bench for the first time since his Wednesday accident that killed a 51-year-old man along a darkened highway.

UNDATED (AP) — Zach Norvell Jr. scored 25 points and Rui Hachimura added 23 with 10 rebounds as No. 2 Gonzaga beat BYU 102-68. De’Andre Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points after halftime and third-ranked Virginia rallied from 12 down to beat No. 18 Louisville, 64-52. PJ Washington poured in 24 points as fourth-ranked Kentucky clobbered Auburn, 80-53.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Rockets managed to win without an ailing James Harden as Eric Gordon drained four 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead a 118-112 win over the Golden State Warriors. Chris Paul finished with 23 points, including a pair of free throws that put Houston ahead by six with 68 seconds to play. Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Warriors, who ended a five-game home winning streak.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NHL’s Stadium Series game in Philadelphia went into overtime before Claude Giroux (juh-ROO’) scored 1:59 into the extra session to complete the Flyers comeback in a rainy 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens had a two-goal lead until James van Riemsdyk (REEMZ’-dyk) and Jakub Voracek scored in the final 3:04 of regulation, the last goal coming with just 40 seconds left. Evgeni Malkin put the Penguins ahead 3-1 6 ½ minutes into the third period.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dustin Johnson will carry a four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy into the final round of the PGA’s Mexico Championship. Johnson watched a six-shot lead shrink to two before putting together enough birdies for a 5-under 66 and a 16 under total. He’ll be seeking his 20th PGA title when he tees off Sunday. No one else was closer than seven shots of the lead.

