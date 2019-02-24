Sprayer Application Update presentation coming to Rush Center

Farmers who want to learn more about sprayer nozzles and how to reduce drift and enhance spray coverage with field sprayers will want to attend the “Sprayer Application Update” to be held on Thursday, March 7th at the Walnut Valley Senior Center in Rush Center, 220 Washington Street.

Other topics covered will be pulse width modulation systems, calibration scenarios and a review of sprayer & spray equipment, and time for your questions. A.J. Sharda, K-State Precision Ag/Machine Systems Engineer will be the presenter.

Pre-registration is requested by Tuesday, March 5th call Cottonwood Extension Office at 785-628-9430.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. the program starts at 9:00 and concludes at 11:30 a.m. followed by a complimentary lunch.