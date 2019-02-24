Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Patchy freezing drizzle before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night Patchy freezing drizzle before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Friday A chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of snow after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.