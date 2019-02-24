Monday Weather

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northeast wind around 11 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Patchy freezing drizzle before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
Wednesday Night
Patchy freezing drizzle before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday
A chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of snow after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.