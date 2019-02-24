Great Bend Post

KHP identifies 2 who died in SW Kansas crash with semi

by

FORD COUNTY— Two people died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Subaru Impreza driven by Luis Diego Galvan-Gomez, 21, Dodge City, was eastbound on U.S. 50 two miles east of Wright.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled left of center. A 2003 Peterbilt semi driven by Ronnie R. Lindsely, 68, Bath, Illinois, struck the Subaru.

Galvan-Gomez and a passenger Maritza Isabel Zamora, 21, Dodge City, were transported to Western Plains Medical where they died.

Lindsely was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.