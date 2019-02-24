KHP identifies 2 who died in SW Kansas crash with semi

FORD COUNTY— Two people died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Subaru Impreza driven by Luis Diego Galvan-Gomez, 21, Dodge City, was eastbound on U.S. 50 two miles east of Wright.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled left of center. A 2003 Peterbilt semi driven by Ronnie R. Lindsely, 68, Bath, Illinois, struck the Subaru.

Galvan-Gomez and a passenger Maritza Isabel Zamora, 21, Dodge City, were transported to Western Plains Medical where they died.

The crash on U50 east of Ford County rd 119 is now a double fatal. U50 is still closed. Stay out of area. Be safe. — Trooper Racy (@TrooperMikeKHP) February 24, 2019

Lindsely was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.