Kansas felon in jail for theft enters plea to new felony charge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas man waived his preliminary hearing Friday and entered a plea to one of six charges in a connection with felony flee and attempt to elude officers.

In October, Tyler Humphries, 22, Hutchinson, led Reno County sheriff’s deputies on a brief high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies were looking for the stolen vehicle at a mobile home park in Yoder when Humphries fled east toward Haven. He then turned north to the intersection of Haven Road and Illinois where he got out of the vehicle and waited for deputies to arrive. He then surrendered.

Humphries is serving a sentence for three counts of theft from 2017 and following his plea to one count of felony flee and elude the other charges were dropped.

He will be sentenced on March 29. He has six previous convictions that include theft and criminal damage to property, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.