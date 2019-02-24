Great Bend auto junkyard to be featured on American Pickers

Chad Ehrlich operates Nobody Else’s Auto Recycling, a yard with more than 1,000 parts and project cars in stock. The lot is at 332 North U.S. Highway 281 in Great Bend.

Nobody Else’s was recently featured in magazine, and now the junkyard will be featured on a nationally broadcasted television show on the History channel.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says Ehrlich and his daughter will feature Nobody Else’s on American Pickers.

Christina Hayes Audio

American Pickers has been airing on the History channel since 2010 as two “pickers” travel the country searching for antiques to restore and resell. Hayes says Nobody Else’s show will be featured Monday, February 25 on the History channel, beginning at 8 p.m.