Barton softball splits Arkansas trip

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team split a pair of games Thursday in Harrison, Arkansas, defeating the host North Arkansas College in five innings 15-1 before having a lead slide away in the final two innings in losing 5-4 to undefeated Southwest Tennessee Community College.

Now 3-4 on the season, Barton’s next few games may be at the mercy of Mother Nature as the Cougars are scheduled to play in a Monday 2:00 p.m. doubleheader at Sterling College JV with a Thursday 1:00 p.m. twinbill slated hosting Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa. The Cougars begin conference play Saturday at Independence Community College.