Annual winners highlight 97th Annual Great Bend Chamber Banquet

The miserable weather outside didn’t cool down the enthusiasm inside the Great Bend Events Center Saturday night as the Chamber of Commerce held their 97th annual Chamber Banquet. One of the highlights each year is the announcement of the four awards that are given out at each years event including the Citizen of the Year Award. The 2018 winner was Barry Bowers who operates Spectrum CPA Partners in Great Bend. In his short speech after accepting the award, Bowers talked about the importance of volunteerism and how it makes every person and every community better.

The winner of the 2018 Business of the Year was Keller Insurance and Realestate, an agency that has operated in Great Bend since January of 1968. Kevin Keller accepted the award on behalf of everyone at the agency and says the Great Bend area has been a great community for the company to thrive.

The 2018 Legacy award was presented to the Great Bend Recreation Commission for striving to improve Great Bend’s quality of life through recreational opportunities.

The 2018 NextGen Leader of the Year award went to Rachel Mawhirter for passionately creating a meaningful impact as a rising leader in the community. Mawhirter started her own marketing agency in 2016 called Marketing Maven after leaving a marketing position with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce.