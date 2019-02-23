Saturday Weather

Saturday Rain before 10am, then rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then snow after 11am. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 1pm. Areas of dense fog before 10am. High near 34. Windy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 28 to 38 mph. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible.

Saturday Night Patchy blowing snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 21. Windy, with a west northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. West northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.