Saturday Sports Headlines-Friday Scores

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has spent the better part of the past 15 years presiding over the Big 12. Whether that streak continues could come down to 48 hours. The No. 12 Jayhawks and No. 14 Texas Tech are each a game behind Kansas State heading into a showdown Saturday in Lubbock, Texas. Should they win what essentially amounts to an elimination game in the conference race, Kansas welcomes the No. 23 Wildcats to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin has been suspended for the rest of the season for referring to Maryland’s Bruno Fernando as “King Kong” during the broadcast of a game against the Terrapins. Dolphin said the 6-foot-10, 240-pound African-American “was King Kong at the end of the game.” The Terrapins beat Iowa on Tuesday night and Fernando had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi says he is ready to be the starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals. Mondesi showed a glimpse the last two months of last season how good he can be. He stole 32 bases in 75 games. He is the fourth American League player since 1900 to steal at least 30 bases in 75 games or less. He says he tries not to put any pressure on himself and just focuses on playing.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Dexter Fowler is taking the best piece of hitting advice he’s ever received and applying it to his entire approach this spring. He says it is important to have a short memory and last season is definitely worth forgetting. A career .262 hitter with an on-base percentage of .360, Fowler hit only .180 with an on-base percentage below .300 while battling nagging injuries much of the year. Fowler is entering the third season of a five-year, $82 million contract.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. Roach is the leading scorer for the Longhorns and the suspension is the second of this season and the third of his career. He was suspended for this season’s season opener, as well as the 2016-2017 season opener. Each instance was described as a violation of team rules. The Longhorns visit Oklahoma on Saturday.

National Headlines

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw has been shut down indefinitely because manager Dave Roberts says the Los Angeles Dodgers ace “didn’t feel right” after two discouraging outings on the mound. Roberts was unclear as to what exactly is going on with the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, but the manager told reporters in Arizona “no one is alarmed or worried about it.” Kershaw says he’s just taking a couple days to reset and believes he’ll be playing catch soon.

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is in concussion protocol after a car accident, causing him to miss a game for the first time in his career last night against the Knicks in New York. The All-Star was cleared to fly and arrived in New York, where after further examination he was placed in the concussion protocol. Towns had started all 303 games since being the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, the longest streak to begin a career since 1970-71.

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Aric Almirola has led a sweep of Ford Mustangs during yesterday’s NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Almirola turned a lap at 181.472 mph to take the top qualifying spot and deny Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer a spot on the front row. Bowyer was fastest in the lone practice session of the day but slipped to third, behind Roush Fenway Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dustin Johnson owns a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar (KOO’-chur) through two rounds of the PGA’s Mexico Championship. Johnson followed yesterday’s 64 with a 4-under 67 that leaves him 11 under through 36 holes. Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for fourth at 7 under, one ahead of Ian Poulter and Cameron Smith.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final OT (21) Iowa 76 Indiana 70

Final (25) Buffalo 80 Kent St. 57

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 6 0, 7 Innings

Final Philadelphia 3 Tampa Bay 2

Final Detroit 12 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 8 Oakland 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Chicago 110 Orlando 109

Final Toronto 120 San Antonio 117

Final Charlotte 123 Washington 110

Final Indiana 126 New Orleans 111

Final Minnesota 115 N-Y Knicks 104

Final Detroit 125 Atlanta 122

Final L.A. Clippers 112 Memphis 106

Final Denver 114 Dallas 104

Final 2OT Oklahoma City 148 Utah 147

Saturday Top 25 Schedule

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1) Duke at Syracuse 6:00 p.m.

BYU at (2) Gonzaga 10:00 p.m.

(3) Virginia at (18) Louisville 12:00 p.m.

Auburn at (4) Kentucky 1:30 p.m.

(5) Tennessee at (13) LSU 12:00 p.m.

Fresno St. at (6) Nevada 8:00 p.m.

(16) Florida St. at (8) North Carolina 3:45 p.m.

South Florida at (9) Houston 6:00 p.m.

(11) Marquette at Providence 12:00 p.m.

(12) Kansas at (14) Texas Tech 8:00 p.m.

(15) Purdue at Nebraska 2:00 p.m.

(19) Iowa St. at TCU 2:00 p.m.

(20) Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 4:00 p.m.

(22) Wisconsin at Northwestern 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at (23) Kansas St. 4:00 p.m.

Ohio St. at (24) Maryland 2:00 p.m.