Saturday Night and Sunday Weather

Tonight Patchy blowing snow before 10pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. Windy, with a west northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 32.