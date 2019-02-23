Saturday Night and Sunday Weather

Tonight
Patchy blowing snow before 10pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. Windy, with a west northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. East wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.