SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Wichita Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is accused of walking into several west Wichita business locations, acting suspicious with a visible erect penis through his pants, according to a social media report from police

The incidents were reported between Feb. 6 and Feb. 11.

If you know the identity of this individual please call CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.