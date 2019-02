Panther State Wrestling Results

106-Wyatt Weber (35-14) placed 6th

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 35-14 won by fall over Brayton Olesen (Basehor-Linwood) 19-20 (Fall 1:44)

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 35-14 won by decision over Derek Duffett (Bonner Springs) 32-11 (Dec 8-1)

Semifinal – Ian Demoss (Maize-South) 34-11 won by fall over Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 35-14 (Fall 4:12)

Cons. Semi – Bubba Wright (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 45-6 won by major decision over Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 35-14 (MD 12-4)

5th Place Match – Jevin Foust (Arkansas City) 36-12 won by decision over Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) 35-14 (Dec 8-3)

113-Avery Wolf (23-20) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Avery Wolf (Great Bend) 23-20 won by fall over Tucker Bieber (Lansing) 12-10 (Fall 3:54)

Quarterfinal – Jason Henschel (Goddard) 31-4 won by fall over Avery Wolf (Great Bend) 23-20 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 2 – LaShawn Blick (Andover) 12-11 won by decision over Avery Wolf (Great Bend) 23-20 (Dec 5-2)

120-Drew Liles (23-11) placed 6th

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) 23-11 won by fall over Cohen Suchy (Basehor-Linwood) 28-21 (Fall 0:00)

Quarterfinal – Lucas Glover (Goddard) 33-13 won by major decision over Drew Liles (Great Bend) 23-11 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) 23-11 won by decision over Taylor Matthews (Goddard-Eisenhower) 19-25 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) 23-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Bobby Primers (Kansas City-F.L. Schlagle) 38-6 (SV-1 6-4)

Cons. Semi – Cruz Lara (Bonner Springs) 32-10 won by major decision over Drew Liles (Great Bend) 23-11 (MD 8-0)

5th Place Match – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 31-7 won by decision over Drew Liles (Great Bend) 23-11 (Dec 3-0)

126-Carsyn Schooler (34-9) placed 2nd

Champ. Round 1 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) 34-9 won by major decision over Lane Warner (DeSoto) 23-23 (MD 15-3)

Quarterfinal – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) 34-9 won by decision over Joe Walter (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 27-9 (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) 34-9 won by decision over Jerrdon Fisher (Goddard) 42-8 (Dec 5-2)

1st Place Match – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central) 39-1 won by decision over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) 34-10 (Dec 5-2)

132-Jeffrey Spragis (34-12) placed 3rd

Champ. Round 1 – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) 34-12 won by major decision over Zachary Radefeld (Basehor-Linwood) 13-21 (MD 13-4)

Quarterfinal – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) 34-12 won by decision over Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-11 (Dec 4-2)

Semifinal – Aidan Campbell (Maize) 43-2 won by fall over Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) 34-12 (Fall 4:50)

Cons. Semi – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) 34-12 won by decision over Daniel McMullen (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 28-14 (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) 34-12 won in sudden victory – 1 over Logan Davidson (Goddard) 35-19 (SV-1 5-3)

138-George Weber (43-5) placed 6th

Champ. Round 1 – George Weber (Great Bend) 43-5 won by decision over Jakob Stovall (Spring Hill) 29-13 (Dec 7-1)

Quarterfinal – Michael Daniels (Bonner Springs) 33-7 won by major decision over George Weber (Great Bend) 43-5 (MD 12-4)

Cons. Round 2 – George Weber (Great Bend) 43-5 won by major decision over Caden Walker (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 34-6 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 3 – George Weber (Great Bend) 43-5 won by decision over Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) 21-18 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Semi – Trig Tennant (Arkansas City) 25-8 won by decision over George Weber (Great Bend) 43-5 (Dec 7-5)

5th Place Match – Michael Daniels (Bonner Springs) 33-7 won by decision over George Weber (Great Bend) 43-5 (Dec 10-5)

145-Gage Fritz (44-4) placed 3rd

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) 44-4 won by major decision over Jacob Boone (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 25-13 (MD 13-5)

Quarterfinal – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) 44-4 won by decision over Joseph Irwin (Lansing) 29-9 (Dec 7-6)

Semifinal – Devin Gomez (Maize) 49-0 won by decision over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) 44-4 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Semi – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) 44-4 won by fall over Christian Robinson (Arkansas City) 36-16 (Fall 2:14)

3rd Place Match – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) 44-4 won by decision over Cayleb Atkins (Goddard) 38-10 (Dec 5-3)

152-Alex Randolph (37-8) placed 4th

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) 37-8 won by decision over Baily Meredith (Topeka-Seaman) 15-23 (Dec 7-2)

Quarterfinal – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) 37-8 won by decision over Dayne Holmgren (Goddard-Eisenhower) 27-17 (Dec 11-9)

Semifinal – Montez Robinson (Arkansas City) 42-5 won by decision over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) 37-8 (Dec 9-5)

Cons. Semi – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) 37-8 won by decision over Joe Tapia (Bonner Springs) 38-10 (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match – Joseph Hancock (OP-St. Thomas Aquinas) 43-5 won by fall over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) 37-8 (Fall 0:55)