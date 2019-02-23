Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

February 25, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: Valuation Update:

-By March 1 of each year, the Appraiser’s Office is to have completed valuation of property and mailed notices to the public per K.S.A 79-1460. Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, will report on the mailing of notices of valuation and valuation trends.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

FEBRUARY 25, 2019

9:15 a.m. – Homeland Security Audit – Dereck Hollingshead, Network Administrator

9:30 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

10:00 a.m. – Program Update – Levi Morris, County Attorney

10:30 a.m. – Program Review – Bob Wetmore, Great Plains Development

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager, is scheduled for February 28, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.