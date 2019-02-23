KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing Kansas woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Cheney Police Department has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Derby woman.

According to the KBI, the whereabouts of Juanita L. Stecher, 74, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. Stecher is a white female with short, grey hair and blue eyes. She wears gold glasses.

Stecher was last seen near Central and Maize in Wichita at approximately 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. She was in a Silver 2013 Chevy Equinox with disabled tag 67754. She called family indicating her car was stuck in the mud, and she was unsure of her location. She may have been near the Cheney area.

If you see Stecher or her vehicle, please immediately contact the Cheney Police Department at (316) 213-5831.

###