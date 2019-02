K-Dot Tweet: NUMEROUS highways in southwest Kansas are closed because of weather. Please stay home if possible, if you must drive, check http://Kandrive.org before you go.

CLOSED: K-96 from Great Bend to Colorado border.

CLOSED: I-70 between Salina and Colorado border.

CLOSED: K-156 from Larned to Garden City

CLOSED: K-4 McCracken west

CLOSED: US 50 from Kinsley to Dodge City

CLOSED: US 400 FROM US283 JCT west to Mullinville

CLOSED: Highway 154 from Mullinville to Dodge City