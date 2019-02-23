Camp Hope Heartland to receive over $10,000 from 100+ People Who Care group

Camp Hope Heartland is pleased to announce that they were recently voted the winner for more than $10,000 in charitable donations from the individual members of the 100+ People Who Care group in Barton County. The non-profit summer camp made a presentation to the group during their giving meeting on February 12 alongside two other worthy charities, the Great Bend Zoological Society and ElderCare Inc. After hearing a brief presentation from all three organizations, the members in attendance cast their anonymous ballots and Camp Hope Heartland was named the winner of the majority vote.

Established in 1982, Camp Hope is a program of Camp Hope-Heartland, Inc., whose mission is to support families living with, through and beyond the cancer experience. Camp Hope provides campers ages 5 to 17, who have had or currently have cancer, a traditional camp experience. Campers enjoy swimming, arts and crafts, archery, campfires, a dance, a talent show, fishing, hiking, miniature golf, bowling and more. Camp Hope is held at Camp Aldrich, and is accredited by the American Camp Association, giving parents peace of mind that it meets the highest safety standards.

A full medical staff on-site allows campers even on active treatment to attend. These 120 volunteers (physicians, oncology nurses, ER nurses, pediatric nurses, pharmacists, and a mental health specialist) assist 60-80 campers each summer to enjoy this unique experience.

“The quarterly pledges of the 100+ People Who Care Members will allow campers and volunteers to continue to attend for free,” says Gail Moeder, Chair for Camp Hope Heartland.

“We are so thrilled to receive these gifts, and can’t tell you how much the campers look forward to this annual event. It’s the highlight of the year for many of them, and these gifts will help make that possible.”

To learn more about Camp Hope Heartland, please visit their website at www.camphopeheartland.com and be sure to like the organization’s Facebook page.

The next giving meeting for the 100+ People Who Care group will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at the Best Western Angus Inn Courtyard. At that time, representatives from Camp Hope Heartland will return to provide an update on how the organization is utilizing the $10,000+ gift. Members will also vote to select and nominate local, charitable organizations to receive future funds. More details can be found on the group’s website,

www.100bartoncounty.org, or on their Facebook page.