Barton Theatre presents ‘Rumors’ March 1-3

The Barton Community College Theatre Department’s three performances of the late Neil Simon’s farce, “Rumors”, are set for 7:30 p.m. March 1 and 2, with a matinee at 2 p.m. March 3. Tickets are $5 at the door. Students are admitted free.

“This is easily the funniest show I’ve ever been in; it’s just one joke after another,” said Jessica Pfortmiller, sophomore in theatre, who has been acting since eighth grade. “Not a minute passes by when you’re bored, the dialogue is hilarious, and the actions are funny. This show is very well written.”

Pfortmiller plays Chris Gorman, wife to Ken Gorman, who is played by Barton Library Assistant Joseph Doze. He agreed that the show is one of the funniest in which he’s acted.

“It’s quick-witted and there are lots of puns and word humor, which is what I really enjoy,” Doze said. “It’s really like a sitcom on stage, and it reminds me a lot of the sitcoms of the 80s and 90s. It’s a bit more modern than some we’ve done in the past.”

Pfortmiller added, “It’s very relatable.”

Doze and Pfortmiller both participated in the fall performance of “Harvey” and said most of the same crew has returned to put on “Rumors.”

“Figured we might as well keep the fun train rolling,” Doze said. “I enjoy acting because it’s a fun way to get away from everyday life. I can sort of act at work, putting on a librarian hat, but I had fun acting when I attended Barton as a student, and I had fun doing it at Hays. When I saw the auditions were open to anybody, I figured I might as well try out.”

Pfortmiller, as a theatre major, has acted in every play since she began attending Barton almost two years ago, and she’s enjoyed every moment.

“It’s an escape from reality, but it’s just something fun to do,” she said. “It gives me something else to focus on and I get to have a different personality for awhile.”

The duo encouraged anyone who is free March 1-3 to make time for the show and enjoy a few laughs.

“Everybody should come twice,” Doze added. “There will be jokes people are going to miss the first time.”