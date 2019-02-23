Area State Wrestling Results

Class 4A

Larned

138 – Samajay Alboyd (28-12) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Jonny Crome (Marysville) 40-6 won by fall over Samajay Alboyd (Larned) 28-12 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 1 – Thad Metcalfe (Perry-LeCompton) 25-10 won by fall over Samajay Alboyd (Larned) 28-12 (Fall 1:49)

Russell

113-Stephan Baldwin (40-8) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Kaiser Pelland (Pratt) 35-13 won by decision over Stephan Baldwin (Russell) 40-8 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Stephan Baldwin (Russell) 40-8 won by tech fall over Joe Faircloth (Eudora) 17-18 (TF-1.5 3:14 (18-2))

Cons. Round 2 – Cade Holtzen (Louisburg) 33-6 won by decision over Stephan Baldwin (Russell) 40-8 (Dec 4-2)

126-Chandler Schoenberger (44-7) placed 5th

Champ. Round 1 – Collin Creach (Ottawa) 32-4 won by decision over Chandler Schoenberger (Russell) 44-7 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Chandler Schoenberger (Russell) 44-7 won by fall over Quinton Redford (Wellington) 21-18 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 2 – Chandler Schoenberger (Russell) 44-7 won by fall over Colton Seely (Chanute) 23-17 (Fall 4:13)

Cons. Round 3 – Chandler Schoenberger (Russell) 44-7 won by major decision over Parker Tholstrup (Clay Center Community) 26-10 (MD 12-0)

Cons. Semi – Collin Creach (Ottawa) 32-4 won by fall over Chandler Schoenberger (Russell) 44-7 (Fall 4:30)

5th Place Match – Chandler Schoenberger (Russell) 44-7 won by tech fall over Drew Brown (Wamego) 27-17 (TF-1.5 3:29 (16-0))

132-Jacob Windholz (26-16) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Justus McDaniel (Scott Community) 29-3 won by fall over Jacob Windholz (Russell) 26-16 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 1 – Kael Lane (Ottawa) 21-17 won by decision over Jacob Windholz (Russell) 26-16 (Dec 6-0)

152-Caden Pfeifer (28-13) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Eli Aouad (Andale) 27-18 won by decision over Caden Pfeifer (Russell) 28-13 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Grant Roush (Perry-LeCompton) 16-10 won by major decision over Caden Pfeifer (Russell) 28-13 (MD 17-5)

Class 3-2-1A

Hoisington

106-Quentin Boxberger (26-14) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Quentin Boxberger (Hoisington) 26-14 won by fall over Drayton Kennedy (Erie) 20-17 (Fall 3:09)

Quarterfinal – Tyler Voss (Colby) 40-8 won by fall over Quentin Boxberger (Hoisington) 26-14 (Fall 3:13)

Cons. Round 2 – Trevor Ragland (Easton-Pleasant Ridge) 24-6 won by major decision over Quentin Boxberger (Hoisington) 26-14 (MD 9-0)

145-Dayne Yott (16-9) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Dayne Yott (Hoisington) 16-9 won by fall over Jeb Nowak (Garden Plain) 28-12 (Fall 1:37)

Quarterfinal – Luke Richard (Riley County) 43-0 won by major decision over Dayne Yott (Hoisington) 16-9 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Kamden Brownlee (Sabetha) 30-10 won by decision over Dayne Yott (Hoisington) 16-9 (Dec 4-1)

170-Joshua Ball (40-7) placed 5th

Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 40-7 won by fall over Eric Helms (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 22-17 (Fall 1:05)

Quarterfinal – Cole Amlong (Norton Community) 28-7 won by decision over Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 40-7 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 40-7 won by fall over Ethan Peterson (Smith Center) 24-19 (Fall 2:09)

Cons. Round 3 – Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 40-7 won by decision over Jayce Hamel (Hill City) 30-9 (Dec 11-4)

Cons. Semi – Mikey Waggoner (Riley County) 35-1 won by decision over Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 40-7 (Dec 9-4)

5th Place Match – Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 40-7 won by fall over KADEN PICHLER (Douglass) 37-11 (Fall 2:14)

195-Wyatt Pedigo (39-1) placed 1st

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 39-1 won by fall over Jon Grame (Eskridge-Mission Valley) 19-13 (Fall 1:02)

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 39-1 won by fall over Ryan Junkermeier (Plainville) 31-8 (Fall 1:26)

Semifinal – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 39-1 won by fall over Kody Davoren (Rossville) 39-5 (Fall 5:44)

1st Place Match – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 39-1 won by fall over Hagan Booi (Colby) 39-7 (Fall 1:39)

285-Riley Philbern (31-13) placed 5th

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Philbern (Hoisington) 31-13 won by fall over Jonathan Turner (Eureka) 29-16 (Fall 3:41)

Quarterfinal – Elliot Strahm (Sabetha) 33-1 won by fall over Riley Philbern (Hoisington) 31-13 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 2 – Riley Philbern (Hoisington) 31-13 won in tie breaker – 1 over Nolan Parker (Eskridge-Mission Valley) 30-10 (TB-1 2-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Riley Philbern (Hoisington) 31-13 won by decision over Jaden Eslinger (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 14-12 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Semi – Parker Opat (WaKeeney-Trego Community) 36-10 won by decision over Riley Philbern (Hoisington) 31-13 (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match – Riley Philbern (Hoisington) 31-13 won by fall over Norman Miller (Highland-Doniphan West) 28-14 (Fall 4:09)

Ellsworth

126-Tyson Hall (28-17) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 28-17 won by fall over ZACHARIAS LOUGH (Douglass) 20-16 (Fall 2:35)

Quarterfinal – Alec Segarra (Hill City) 37-5 won by fall over Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 28-17 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 2 – Grayden Jackson (Riley County) 27-18 won by fall over Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 28-17 (Fall 4:57)

145-Morgan Kelley (23-19) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Matt Weilert (Fredonia) 32-7 won by fall over Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 23-19 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 – Mason Gottschalk (Ellis) 21-16 won by decision over Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 23-19 (Dec 6-2)

285-Tyler Walford (31-5) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 31-5 won by decision over Bryar Hebb (Fredonia) 5-5 (Dec 5-3)

Quarterfinal – Hadley Panzer (Lakin) 39-0 won by major decision over Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 31-5 (MD 12-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaden Eslinger (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 14-12 won by fall over Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 31-5 (Fall 3:47)

Lyons

120-Dominic Davis (20-12) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Archer (Rossville) 35-6 won by fall over Dominic Davis (Lyons) 20-12 (Fall 3:28)

Cons. Round 1 – Aiden Cook (Colby) 29-16 won by fall over Dominic Davis (Lyons) 20-12 (Fall 3:27)

132-Chris Goans (23-5) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Chris Goans (Lyons) 23-5 won by decision over Billy Sales (Council Grove) 29-3 (Dec 7-0)

Quarterfinal – Colby Schreiner (Kingman) 27-2 won by fall over Chris Goans (Lyons) 23-5 (Fall 2:45)

Cons. Round 2 – Tiernan Poling (St. Francis) 35-7 won by decision over Chris Goans (Lyons) 23-5 (Dec 4-3)

138-Irlick Moreno (24-12) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County) 24-15 won by fall over Irlick Moreno (Lyons) 24-12 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Round 1 – Sam Twombly (Rossville) 31-17 won by fall over Irlick Moreno (Lyons) 24-12 (Fall 4:20)

Stafford

220-Laithen Shocklee (29-9) DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Laithen Shocklee (Stafford) 29-9 won by decision over Ethan Swaffer (Garden Plain) 29-13 (Dec 9-3)

Quarterfinal – Hayden Wiltfong (Norton Community) 31-3 won by fall over Laithen Shocklee (Stafford) 29-9 (Fall 0:40)

Cons. Round 2 – Reegon Witt (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 38-8 won by fall over Laithen Shocklee (Stafford) 29-9 (Fall 1:38)