Weekend Weather

Saturday Rain before 10am, then rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then snow after 11am. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Areas of fog before 7am. High near 34. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north northwest 28 to 38 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible.

Saturday Night Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 20. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 38. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.